September 2022

While reflecting on their recent separation, Ashley confessed that she still has “moments” where she misses being married to Michael. “I thought it would get easier, but it’s been about six months now and it’s still so hard,” she told E! News at the time. “There’s some moments of missing our relationship and when I see him being a really good dad it’s like, ‘Oh man, could I? Should I?’ because he is still a great dad and a hands-on parent and that’s what I find so attractive about him. … I never knew how many conflicting emotions a person has during this.”

Ashley also admitted that she would “never say never” to reconciling with her estranged husband one day. “Who knows what could happen in a decade, but at this junction, no,” she told the outlet. “I really do think that it’s a better decision for both of us.”