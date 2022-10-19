Candiace Defends Her Husband

As viewers watched the drama unfold onscreen in October, Candiace opened up about Chris’ previous bond with her costar.

“Gizelle is very flirty with Chris and Chris flirts back with Gizelle and this happens in front of me,” the Bravo personality said during an episode of the “Reality With the King” podcast. “It has never given me pause or made me feel threatened in any kind of way because Chris does not want Gizelle’s 50-year-old p—sy.”

She continued, “Why would he want that when he has this? … This is excess flirtatious energy coming from a woman who doesn’t have that at home. This is just something that she does. Gizelle has a history, and there is a reputation there, of her being fast.”

Candiace concluded by saying Gizelle is “a shell” of herself, adding, “Shells often have funky insides.”