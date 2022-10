Candiace Waves Off Their Friendship

In response to Gizelle saying in an interview that their friendship was in a bad place, Candiace addressed their past drama.

“Let’s be honest. You are no one’s friend. You come collect a check and go home to those purple walls,” the performer tweeted in October 2022. “The small part of me that DID want to believe weren’t total garbage woke up when you decided to get creative with my husband.”