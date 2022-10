Gizelle Questions Candiace’s Shade

“I feel like she has not emotionally matured past high school and that’s unfortunate. So, I mean, I don’t, I don’t know what more to say about that,” Gizelle exclusively told Us at BravoCon about Candiace’s public comments about her. “I mean, throughout the season I was not mean to her in any way. I didn’t disrespect her in any way. So if she wants to say so to say those things, that’s on her.”