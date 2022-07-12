The Aftermath of the Plea Change

“There’s plenty of evidence [against Jen]. There’s phone calls. There’s a digital trail. In terms of the money she was using, she paid for rent. I mean, it’s all there. So it was a very strong case on the merits. It’s not something that she would’ve been able to defend,” the legal expert claimed, noting that Shah’s guilty plea showed an “acceptance of responsibility.”

Rahmani added: “The fact that she pled guilty, even though it was a week before the trial, the judge is going to consider that. [She] accepted responsibility [and will] pay restitution criminal restitution. It doesn’t change what [she] did, but it is a mitigating factor and a reason that she can receive a lesser sentence.”