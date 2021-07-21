He’s Always Loved Basketball

“I definitely wanted to be an athlete,” Paul told the New Yorker, noting that he had a “big” heart but was too small to really play professionally. At the age of 12, he recalled shifting his focus to the entrepreneurial side of the game, studying the NBA Western Conference games at night. That dedication led him to be named his basketball league’s MVP, which he later said came from how he was able to “handle myself in the interview, thanking my teammates and so on.”