Rick Singer 5 Things to Know While Watching Operation Varsity Blues

2. His Company Was Called ‘The Key’

Singer’s company claimed to “help students find their path and discover their full potential” before his arrest.

“Over the past twenty years, Rick Singer and his team have personally and professionally coached, counseled, and mentored over 90,000 adults,” his website read. “With their guidance, thousands of high school and college students have received guidance on the admissions process to either attain an undergraduate or graduate degree in every field imaginable.”