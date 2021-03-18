Scandals

Who Is Rick Singer? 5 Things to Know About the College Scandal Mastermind Explored in ‘Operation Varsity Blues’

By
Rick Singer 5 Things to Know While Watching Operation Varsity Blues
 Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock
5
5 / 5
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

5. Where Is He Now?

Singer’s team filed a motion that would allow him to travel from California to Arizona in July 2020.

Back to top