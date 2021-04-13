Exclusive Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Are Going Strong After Being Spotted at L.A. Hotspot: They’re a ‘Good Match’ By Johnni Macke April 13, 2021 007/Photographer Group/MEGA 6 3 / 6 Party Animals The duo were seen inside “holding hands” after arriving on their own on Monday. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News