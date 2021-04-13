Exclusive

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Are Going Strong After Being Spotted at L.A. Hotspot: They’re a ‘Good Match’

By
Rihanna ASAP Rocky Party LA Hotspot
 007/Photographer Group/MEGA
6
3 / 6
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Party Animals

The duo were seen inside “holding hands” after arriving on their own on Monday.

Back to top