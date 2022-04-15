Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

April 2022

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” Rihanna told Vogue in her May 2022 cover story, reflecting on the early days of her romance with the rapper. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

Looking back on the duo’s 2012 VMAs performance, Rihanna recalled, “He grabbed my ass on stage. That was not part of the rehearsal! I was like, ‘What are you doing!?’ … [After it happened], my manager was like, ‘Oh, God, she must like this guy a little bit. She never lets this s–t slide.'”

Things quickly became serious between the couple during the coronavirus pandemic as they embarked on a cross-country road trip. “He became my family in that time,” she told the outlet, also describing the pair’s visit to her family in Barbados. “My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too. There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump.”