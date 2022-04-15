Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship

April 2022

Fenty designer Amina Muaddi shut down rumors that she had an affair with A$AP Rocky during Rihanna’s pregnancy. “I’ve always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn’t deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on April 15. “I initially assumed that this fake gossip — fabricated with such malicious intent — would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24 [hours] I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated times in one’s life.”

Muaddi noted she chose to speak out because the accusations were “not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for,” including Rihanna, her boss at Fenty.