News Rihanna Cries After Reuniting With Favorite School Teacher at Cricket World Cup By Dory Jackson July 3, 2019 Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images 5 6 / 5 Go, Team! Rihanna rejoiced as she excitedly watched the match from the stands alongside other enthusiastic fans. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News