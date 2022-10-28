2022

At the start of the new year, Rihanna and the rapper confirmed they were expecting their first child. The pair welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in May.

In September, news broke that the performer was chosen to headline the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The “Umbrella” songstress also made her return to music in October after a six-year hiatus. Rihanna dropped “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, a tribute song dedicated to the late Chadwick Boseman.