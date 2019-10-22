Her Album ‘Anti’ Was Almost Entirely Different

Photos of Rihanna hard at work in the studio reveal that the working tracklists for her acclaimed 2016 album were very different than the final product. Originally, the record included never-before-heard songs such as “Ah!,” “Taurus,” “Precious Time,” “Cigarettes & Lipstick,” “Petty Nonsense” and “One Way Ticket.” It also featured tracks that she released as standalone singles but never put on the album’s tracklist, including “Lemon,” “Nothing Is Promised” (then titled “Ain’t None of This S–t Promised”), “Sledgehammer,” “American Oxygen” and “Joyride,” the latter of which Tinashe eventually recorded.