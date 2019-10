She Turns Every Vacation Into a Full-On Photo Shoot

Rihanna’s BFF and personal photographer Melissa Forde documents their travels with stunning pictures in Capri, Italy; Las Vegas; an “off-day safari” in Cape Town, South Africa; Phucket, Thailand; Crete, Greece; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Rio de Janeiro; Aspen, Colorado; Oahu, Hawaii; Casablanca, Chile; Turks and Caicos; and many more locales. In the vacay photos, Rihanna almost always has a drink in hand and is, on more than one occasion, topless.