September 2022

Ora gushed about her husband during an episode of the “Greatest Night Ever” podcast. “I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love,” she told host Jaime Winstone, adding that the Thor: Love and Thunder director was a “lovely” person.

“I’ve always wanted the fairytale, that’s what I grew up loving,” the “Let You Love Me” singer said. “For me, it was always about that love, finding a partner, so I’m really happy I did. I love Taika. Shoutout to Taika!”