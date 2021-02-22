Camila Mendes

The actress dated childhood friend Victor Houston in 2018. “We went to neighboring high schools in Florida,” she exclusively told Us in July of that year. “It’s going well, yeah. I’m very happy.”

Mendes confirmed her relationship with Melton in October 2018. She clapped back at a troll the following month, retorting that she was “happier” than she had ever been. However, the costars split in 2019 after more than a year together.

She made her romance with photographer Grayson Vaughan Instagram official in September 2020. They were first linked in February 2020.