Sprouse called actress and dancer Alyson Stoner his “girlfriend” in a 2004 interview with Access Hollywood. He has also been linked to Bree Morgan, Victoria Justice, Sophie Oda, Katelyn Pippy, Erin Barr and Maiara Walsh.

The former child star dated Reinhart on and off from July 2017 to March 2020.

Sprouse sparked dating rumors with model Kaia Gerber in April 2020, prompting him to speak out about his love life. “When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. “And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

He concluded: “Please eat my delectable plump ass.”