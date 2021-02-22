KJ Apa

The New Zealand native was linked to model Corrine Isherwood in 2017. The rumored romance sparked controversy since she was 16 at the time while he was 20.

Us broke the news in July 2019 that Apa was dating his A Dog’s Purpose and I Still Believe costar Britt Robertson. The two were spotted kissing and holding hands at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party.

The actor later received attention from Paris Hilton in August 2019 when she “was super flirty with him” at a house party, according to an insider.

Apa then sent fans into a frenzy in February 2020 when he posted an Instagram photo of himself locking lips with model Clara Berry. In August 2020, she declared her love for him via Instagram.