Skeet Ulrich

Ulrich was married to Georgina Cates from 1997 to 2005. They welcomed twins, Jakob and Naiia, in 2001. He was married to Amelia Jackson-Gray from 2012 to 2015, and briefly engaged to Rose Costa from 2016 to 2017.

In 2020, Ulrich was linked to model Megan Irwin until they split in the fall of that year. In February 2021, he was spotted kissing Lucy Hale.