Vanessa Morgan

Morgan married baseball player Michael Kopech in January 2020, but he filed for divorce in June 2020. The actress announced in July 2020 that she is pregnant with their first child. “Exciting news… I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January,” she gushed on Instagram. “This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!!”