Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna: A Timeline of Their Relationship

How They Coparent

After The Shade Room posted Chyna’s tweets via Instagram in March 2022, Kardashian opened up about their custody arrangement and Dream’s schedule.

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday,” he commented. “Why would I pay child support lol?”

Tyga — whom Chyna dated between 2011 and 2014— also replied to the post, noting that he allegedly pays $40,000 a year for King’s school and takes care of his son Mondays through Saturdays. Tyga joked to Kardashian, “How you pay 3k less. Let me kno [sic] the plug.”