No Filter

On July 5, 2017, Kardashian posted a series of explicit photos of Chyna to Instagram and accused her of cheating on him, doing drugs and neglecting their daughter. Later that day, she took to Snapchat to accuse Kardashian of physical abuse. “Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try to act [like] it never happen !!!!!” the model alleged in a since-deleted post. “U put hand on me I swear on god !!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian.”