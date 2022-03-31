Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Rock Solid

Surprise! On April 5, 2016, the internet went wild when the on-again couple posted photos of the makeup artist wearing a massive sparkler on her ring finger. Chyna’s best friend Amber Rose confirmed the news on her own Instagram page. “Congratulations to my Family @blacchyna and @robkardashian!!!” Rose captioned a snap of the couple. “Please don’t let nothing or no one tear u guys apart! I never seen my sis so happy and I couldn’t be more happy for her! Sometimes we find love in the strangest places ?”