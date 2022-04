Still Hope?

Despite their rocky history, Chyna told DailyMailTV in October 2018 “we’ll see” when asked if she would ever consider reconciling with her ex. Meanwhile, she had nothing but positive things to say about Kardashian when it came to their daughter, Dream. “You can look into her face and just tell she was made with love,” the Lashed founder said to the outlet. “She’s, like, perfect.”