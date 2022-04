Working It Out

Nearly a month after their split, Chyna revealed that the couple was attending therapy sessions and attempting to patch up their relationship. “I feel like every person who’s in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs,” she told Cosmopolitan South Africa in an interview published in March 2017. “Everything isn’t always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it’s fake. I’m in it for the long haul.”