Plans to Drop the Suit?

According to court documents obtained by TMZ in June 2022, Rob’s lawyers are alleging Chyna agreed to dismiss the lawsuit if Rob helped Chyna get dropped from a separate case filed by her former boyfriend Justin C. Jones a.k.a. Pilot Jones.

“With trial fast approaching, Chyna and her counsel looked to co-defendant Rob to resolve the Jones Case without her having to pay any money to secure a dismissal with prejudice,” the legal docs read.

While Chyna allegedly agreed to drop the case, she has “changed her mind,” per the docs. Her team fired back at Rob in a statement ahead of the June 13 trial.

“Under California law, settlement discussions are confidential. Rob Kardashian has violated California law by revealing alleged details of ongoing settlement discussions,” Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani told TMZ about the claims. “Chyna is permitted under California law to disclose that settlement discussions regarding her revenge porn case against her ex-fiancé are ongoing. When and if a confidential settlement is reached on this case, Chyna will alert the court first and then the media.”