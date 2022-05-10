What Is the Reason for the Lawsuit?

In the original documents, Chyna claimed that she suffered “significant damages” after her private photos were posted in July 2017. Chyna referenced three graphic images and their accompanying captions as a “false” native that was “designed to harm” her reputation.

“At no time did Rob Kardashian have Ms. White’s permission to publish these photos or information online, nor did Rob Kardashian ever attempt to seek Ms. White’s consent to share these photos or her personal medical information before he posted them for his millions of Instagram and Twitter followers and the rest of the world to see,” the legal docs read.