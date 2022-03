Kris Jenner

“Happy birthday to my amazing, incredible son!!! @robkardashianofficial I love you so much Rob,” the buisnesswoman wrote via Instagram. “You are so full of love and passion for everyone you love. I am beyond proud of you and I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy!!! I love you beyond measure, Mommy ❤️😍🥰🙏🍀☘️🍀☘️.”