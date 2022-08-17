Alexis Skyy

The former E! personality was linked to the Love & Hip Hop star in January 2019, even declaring her to be his “WCW” on Snapchat just days after she and Chyna allegedly got into a physical altercation at a private event. “I’ve been wanting you for so long,” he wrote at the time, later sharing a Snapchat video of him and Skyy having dinner together. “Me and Alexis known each other for 5 years so stop with that,” he wrote via Twitter at the time, shutting down rumors that he and Skyy were attempting to upset Chyna with their date night. “Damn i was just trying to eat some good food.”