Blac Chyna

Rob and Blac Chyna shocked the world when they revealed their romance via social media in January 2016. The couple began dating while his youngest sister, Kylie, was still seeing Chyna’s ex-boyfriend Tyga. Despite the drama, Rob popped the question in April 2016 and announced that they were expecting a baby girl one month later. After a series of intense (and public) fights, the duo called off their engagement in December 2016, one month after welcoming daughter Dream. They split for good in early 2017.

Though he initially credited Chyna with helping him with his depression, Rob claimed in April 2022 that he was at “the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point” when they were together. “She was the one person who brought me in at my lowest point. So I ignored her bad behavior toward my family,” he said in court. “I wasn’t thinking about that stuff. My mind was just in a completely different place. It wasn’t real love.”

The twosome are in the midst of an ongoing child support battle, after Chyna claimed in March 2022 that she had not received any money from either Rob or Tyga. “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday,” he fired back via Instagram, per The Shade Room. “Why would I pay child support lol?”