February 2022

During an interview with GQ, Pattinson recalled the time Waterhouse discussed his role in The Batman with the man who came to fix his boiler. Though superhero movies are notoriously secretive, his girlfriend couldn’t stop divulging details of his role to the handyman.

“I’m sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him,” he shared in February 2022, noting how funny the situation was for him. “And I’m looking at her, like, ‘Shut the f–k up. Why are you doing this to me?’ She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan.”