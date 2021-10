Waterhouse slammed HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot for a joke about her relationship with Pattinson. “When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he’s R-Patz and you’re Suki Nobody,” one character said.

“Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody’s nobody girlfriend,” the Love, Rosie actress tweeted before deleting the message. “Make it make sense.”