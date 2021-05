FKA Twigs

The Good Time star moved on with the “Cellophane” songstress in September 2014, and the duo were engaged within six months. They later split in 2017. Twigs opened up about experiencing “really, really deeply horrific” racism from fans during her time with Pattinson in January 2021, recalling on the “Grounded” podcast, “He was their white Prince Charming and they considered he should be with someone white and blonde and not me.”