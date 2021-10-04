Copyright Lawsuit

Marvin Gaye’s family accused the songwriters of copying the “feel” and “sound” of the late musician’s 1997 hit “Got to Give It Up.” Thicke, Williams and T.I. countersued and argued that their song didn’t infringe on copyrights. In a deposition, Thicke claimed in 2014 that he was drunk and high on Vicodin when he arrived at the studio to record the track, which he said Williams was mostly responsible for writing.

In February 2015, Williams and Thicke successfully filed a motion to prevent Gaye’s song from being played during the trial. The following month, a jury found Thicke and Williams liable for copyright infringement — but not T.I. — awarding Gaye’s family $7.4 million in damages. The amount was later lowered to $5.3 million, and in 2016, Thicke, Williams, and T.I. appealed the case to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. However, the original ruling was upheld and the artists were still required to pay.