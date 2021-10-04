NSFW Video

An uncensored version of the music video — which showed Thicke and Williams dancing with models wearing nude thongs — was banned by YouTube after its release. The Masked Singer judge later told The New York Post that while there were “no negative intentions” behind the video, he wouldn’t be making one like that again.

“I had lost perspective on my personal life and my music and what was appropriate … and why I was doing it,” he said in February 2021. “I’d lost the intention, you know what I mean? I needed to regain my perspective and my positive intention of what my music was for — and what my life was for.”