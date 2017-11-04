Rocco DiSpirito is all about going back to basics, especially when it comes to cooking. “Real food is what the simplest, and often most satisfying, meals are made from,” says the author of Rocco’s Healthy + Delicious (out now, $30, ­amazon.com). That includes celebrations such as Thanksgiving, where the menu is the focal point.

Channeling childhood memories, DiSpirito came up with healthier riffs on the feast’s stars — turkey with gravy and cranberry sauce — that harness all the nostalgic flavors but don’t “make you want to crash on the couch.”