Exclusive

Roger Mathews Reacts to Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Zack Carpinello’s ‘Jersey Shore’ Drama: ‘I Wish Nothing But the Best for Her’

By
Roger-Mathews-Reacts-to-Jenni-JWoww-Farley-and-Zack-Carpinello
 Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
10
11 / 10

Not a Fan

Mathews told Us that he doesn’t watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on a regular basis. 

 

 

Back to top