Exclusive Roger Mathews Responds to Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Divorce Talk on ‘Jersey Shore’: ‘Hatred Spawns From Love’ By Emily Longeretta November 1, 2019 Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock 10 11 / 10 All Good Mathews also noted that he’s honestly “happy for Jenni” and has “no malice toward her.” Back to top More News Was a Paparazzo Really Driving the Fiat That Killed Princess Diana? ‘Fatal Voyage’ Podcast Investigates Marilyn Monroe Argued With Bobby Kennedy Just Hours Before Her Death, Podcast Claims Jeffrey Epstein's 'Right-Hand Woman' Ghislaine Maxwell Enabled His Crimes Because She Was 'Madly in Love,' Podcast Claims More News