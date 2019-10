Family Man

He also told Us that he doesn’t want to live the single, party lifestyle. “I’m building a business so that I can pass something down to my kids so that they can have something that I’ve never had and I’m not doing it for me,” Ortiz-Magro shared. “I’m blessed that Jersey Shore has given me enough that I’m thankful and I’m happy I’m doing this because I want to give more back to my family and my kids. That’s where I’m at.”