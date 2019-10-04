Exclusive

Jersey Shore’s Roger Mathews Reacts to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Arrest: ‘There Are Two Sides to Every Story’

By
Roger-Mathews-Reacts-to-Ronnie-Ortiz-Magro-Arrest-2
 Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock
11
12 / 11

Not Cooperating

Police reportedly had to use a taser in order to get Ortiz-Magro under control.

Back to top