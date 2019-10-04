Exclusive Jersey Shore’s Roger Mathews Reacts to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Arrest: ‘There Are Two Sides to Every Story’ By Emily Longeretta 4 hours ago Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock 11 12 / 11 Not Cooperating Police reportedly had to use a taser in order to get Ortiz-Magro under control. Back to top More News Reviewers Are Calling These Slimming Leggings ‘Magic Pants’ This Posture Corrector Has 1,700 Reviews and Will Seriously Save Your Back Diet Not Working? Here’s How to Change Your Relationship With Food For Long-Lasting Results More News