Exclusive Roger Mathews Reveals He Is ‘Casually Dating’ After JWoww Divorce, Wishes Her ‘All the Best’ With Boyfriend Zack Carpinello By Nicholas Hautman September 10, 2019 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock 10 11 / 10 A Re-Introduction Farley, Mathews and Carpinello came together in July to celebrate Meilani’s birthday. Back to top More News More Than 100 Shoppers Say This On-Sale Levi’s Jacket Is a ‘Must for Every Wardrobe’ This Award-Winning Cellulite Cream Is Totally Transforming Shoppers’ Bodies Kristin Cavallari Stunned in This Revolve Romper — and It’s Still in Stock More News