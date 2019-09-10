Exclusive

Roger Mathews Reveals He Is ‘Casually Dating’ After JWoww Divorce, Wishes Her ‘All the Best’ With Boyfriend Zack Carpinello

By
Roger Mathews Reveals He Is ‘Casually Dating’ After JWoww Divorce, Wishes Her ‘All the Best’ With Boyfriend Zack Carpinello
 Courtesy of Roger Mathews/ Instagram
10
11 / 10

Moving Forward

Looking back on the past year and how far he has come, Mathews says, “The future is so bright.”

 

Back to top