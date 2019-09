Defending Her Honor

Mathews took to Instagram in May to defend Farley after social media users slammed her for spending time with her boyfriend and criticized the former couples’ parenting. “I’m a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it. Jenni also has tough skin and can take it. However, the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time [with] our children are unnecessary,” he wrote.