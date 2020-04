April 2019

“We tease each other,” Matt told Us in April 2019 about his ex getting hitched again. “Maybe I more tease you, but behind the scenes, when the cameras aren’t rolling and we’re in the office together, I’d say, ‘Hey, what are we going to do next season? Maybe you should get married. That’d be a good episode.’ ‘No, you get married first.’ So we kind of play that whole game.”