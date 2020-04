April 2019

Zach has been the most vocal about his mom’s new love, telling Us in April 2019 that he and his wife, Tori, “love [both] our parents and we support them.” Zach explained that Amy and Matt’s happiness with their new partners is good for everyone. “We hang out with them, we go out to dinner with them all the time. We get along with Caryn and Chris,” he added.