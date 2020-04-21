April 2020

In her current relationship, the matriarch of the Roloff family revealed that she has found her voice once again. “That’s what I try and do with Chris is just to do my best at expressing myself, voicing my thoughts and opinions,” Amy told Us in April. “I don’t always have the best way, but that other person, or Chris, doesn’t always have the best way either. We’re just going to have to learn to come together and decide is this really something important to quibble over?” She added: “It’s just really finding my own voice as an individual better and having a little more confidence and faith that what I know and what I see and how I perceive stuff is good, too.”