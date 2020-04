April 2020

“I’m excited for my mom. She has someone, a companion that she will be with for probably the rest of her life,” Zach told Us exclusively in April 2020. “Chris is a great guy. Him and me really get along.” He explained that he plays board games with his future stepfather “all the time” and that the pair “see eye to eye on a lot of things,” which makes him and his wife, Tori, “excited” for his mom’s “new chapter.”