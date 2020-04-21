April 2020

“I really wasn’t looking to get married again or be in that relationship again at least not so quick,” Amy told Us exclusively in April 2020. “I don’t know, I mean, I’ve been separated and divorced since 2013. But [Chris] came along in 2016, a couple of months after the divorce became final and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what in the world?’ So it’s unexpected.”

Marek admitted to Us that he was “hesitant” about getting “too serious” with Amy early on, and even asked her if she wanted to play the field for a while before getting into a relationship with him. “I was concerned that maybe she needed a little time to shop around, but lucky for me she didn’t,” he said.