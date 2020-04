April 2020

“They’re getting along fine,” Zach told Us exclusively in April 2020 of his parents’ dynamic now that they have new significant others. “It’s not like they can’t be in the same room together.” He joked that double dates between the couples are “probably not” something fans will see on the show anytime soon. “Everyone wants to set up a positive environment for them,” he noted in regard to Amy and Matt’s grandchildren. “And so everyone gets along as what they need to.”